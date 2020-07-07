Ralf Rangnick to become AC Milan coach and technical director at end of Serie A season | Football News





AC Milan will appoint Ralf Rangnick as their new head coach and technical director at the end of the Serie A season, in accordance to Sky in Italy.

The 62-year-old will substitute Stefano Pioli as head coach and membership legend Paolo Maldini as technical director.

Rangnick is at present head of sport and growth with Red Bull, and has been head coach at RB Leipzig on two events.

The German has additionally coached Stuttgart, Schalke and Hoffenheim, however has by no means labored as a supervisor exterior of his homeland.

Rangnick was understood to have been a contender to substitute Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2018, in addition to Sam Allardyce as England supervisor in 2016, and has been cited by Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel as a key affect on their careers.

Rangnick’s imminent arrival means Pioli will go away Milan following their ultimate Serie A fixture of the season, at residence to Cagliari on August 2.

The 54-year-old Italian was solely appointed in October and has guided Milan to seventh in Serie A, two factors behind sixth-placed Napoli.

As properly as leaving his position as technical director, Maldini can also be anticipated to flip down the provide to become a Milan membership ambassador.

The Milan legend, who performed over 900 matches for the membership, accused Rangnick of a scarcity of “respect” in May after the German revealed he had been provided a job at the Serie A facet.