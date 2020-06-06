Raleigh teen launches ‘Flowers for Floyd’ to spread positivity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh teen is discovering a inventive means to share mild and love within the midst of such darkness.

Alex Robinson mentioned the unrest in North Carolina and throughout the nation left him unsettled and wanting to take motion.

“The recent events have really affected me personally, especially because I’m a mixed-race person. I was very angry so I decided to channel that into doing something with kindness,” the 16-year-old mentioned.

Robinson is bringing magnificence again to the realm with a easy flower.

“Flowers for Floyd,” because it’s been coined, is a memorial to George Floyd. The flowers, accompanied by an uplifting be aware, are positioned on automobiles, porches, and handed out to individuals in the neighborhood. Those individuals are then inspired to go alongside a flower to another person.

The aim is to cowl the realm in love and positivity.

Robinson mentioned regardless of age or race everybody could make a distinction, irrespective of how small.

“These flowers are the most peaceful protest I can think of. I really hope it encourages people to take a stand against all this hatred in this country with a lot of kindness and inspire a lot of hope in people and a lot of joy,” Robinson mentioned.

He mentioned he plans to hold spreading positivity on this means for so long as he can, and hopes much more individuals get entangled.

