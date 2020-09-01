Rakhine Lawmaker Disqualified After Son Deserts Myanmar Army For Rebel Force

Election authorities in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state have actually turned down a sitting ethnic Rakhine lawmaker’s application to run for re-election in November, mentioning his Myanmar soldier son’s 2018 defection to an armed rebel group now at war with federal government, the lawmaker informed RFA on Monday.

Phoe San, an Arakan National Party (ANP) lawmaker who represents Kyaukphyu town in the state parliament, stated district election authorities informed him onAug 22 that he was disqualified since his separated son, previous Myanmar army significant Aung Myint Soe, had actually changed sides to the Arakan Army (AA) 2 years previously.

Phoe San’s fans called the judgment unreasonable, keeping in mind that he was currently functioning as a state lawmaker and ran out contact with his son.

The AA, a 7,000-8,000- strong, primarily ethnic Rakhine force, has actually been combating the federal government army for the last 21 months in a mission for higher self-reliance for ethnic Rakhines and to satisfy a long-lasting objective of developing its own federal government in the area that is their historical homeland. In March, the Myanmar federal government stated the AA a prohibited association and terrorist company.

“They said the Union Election Commission sent a letter to me, but I was not allowed to read the letter,” he informed RFA’sMyanmar Service “They didn’t …