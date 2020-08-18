Rajon Rondo returns to Los Angeles Lakers practice after thumb injury | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers point player Rajon Rondo has actually returned to training after recuperating from a damaged right thumb.

Rondo suffered the injury on the 2nd day of exercises in the NBA bubble, triggering interruption to the Western Conference’s front runner.

The 34-year-old cleared quarantine and was notified he was prepared to rejoin the Lakers, however his accessibility for video games in the first-round Western Conference series with the Portland Trail Blazers stays uncertain.

Following surgical treatment, Rondo was provided a healing timeframe of 6 to 8 weeks or mid-September

Rondo’s return might offer an increase to LeBron James’ Lakers



Rondo, in his 2nd season with the Lakers, might be pegged for a bigger function with Avery Bradley not available. Bradley pulled out of the rest of the season. The Lakers did sign JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley’s put on the lineup and likewise included Dion Waiters.

In 48 video games this season, Rondo is balancing 7.1 points, 5.0 helps and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with 3 starts.

He played in just 46 video games with the Lakers in 2018-19, missing out on more than 2 months integrated in between November and January, initially due to the fact that of a damaged bone in his right-hand man then due to the fact that of a torn ligament on his right …