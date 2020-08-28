‘Raising Women’s Role: Achievements and Charity’: Online forum between Armenian and UAE female officials – Armenian News

As part of its cultural efforts, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia on Friday arranged an online forum uniting exceptional female activists, diplomats and officials.

The conversation, entitled Raising Women’s Role: Achievements and Charity, was committed to the Emirati Women’s Day, a yearly vacation commemorated in the UAE because 2015 upon the effort of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The keynote speakers of the occasion were Deputy Minister of Justice Christine Grigoryan, Armenian Ambassador to Belgium Anna Aghajanyan, President of the Armenian Young Women’s Association Lilit Asatryan, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (UAE General Women’s Union) Reem Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to Montenegro Nabila Abdelaziz Nasir Saeed Alshamsi, and Charg é d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy to Armenia Ahlam Rashed Al Salami.

In her speech, Ms Ahlam Rashed Al Salami stressed her nation’s achievements in raising females’s function by guaranteeing gender equality and security warranties. She likewise focused on the UAE federal government’s method intending to pave the nation’s method to the world’s 25 …