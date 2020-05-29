Rainforest Alliance certifying unethical pineapple farms, activists claim | Global development

The Rainforest Alliance, one of many world’s most recognisable moral certification schemes, is going through allegations of labour exploitation, use of unlawful agrochemicals and the concealment of tons of of undocumented employees at some of the pineapple plantations it certifies in Costa Rica.

Rainforest Alliance-certified pineapples are offered of their tens of millions at a premium worth to shoppers throughout the UK and Europe on the promise that they’ve been grown and harvested in accordance with strict moral and environmental requirements.

Costa Rica exports £730m worth of pineapples to Europe and the UK. According to the Rainforest Alliance, it has licensed about 40% of farms exporting the fruit to the area.

Yet regardless of its moral credentials, former employees and labour rights campaigners in Costa Rica have alleged that the Rainforest Alliance has licensed plantations the place critical labour abuses and the usage of unlawful agrochemicals has occurred.

One former supervisor claims that plantation house owners hid greater than 800 undocumented employees from Rainforest Alliance auditors. He alleges that out of 1,000 employees harvesting pineapples at his former firm – a serious fruit provider working close to the Nicaraguan border – solely 150 had been formally employed. The others had been undocumented Nicaraguan migrant employees who had been denied fundamental labour rights.

WhatsApp messages seen by the Guardian seem to present plantation bosses alerting managers to Rainforest Alliance auditors on an inspection in March 2019.

“The auditors have to go through the main office, even if they pay a surprise visit. Then we get WhatsApp messages telling us to hide the [workers] without papers in the mountains and the barrels of chemicals we aren’t supposed to be using,” he says. The directions additionally allegedly informed the supervisor which employees to supply up for interviews with the auditors and methods to stall for time.

Another supervisor who labored for the plantation for practically 5 years says that Rainforest Alliance auditors interviewed him over the last three audits. When requested about undocumented employees and the usage of unlawful agrochemicals, he states that he needed to lie. “If I told the truth about how many workers are undocumented and the pesticides we use, I would get fired,” he says.

His cousin labored on the similar plantation as an undocumented migrant. In January he was injured on the job and later died. “Because he had no health insurance he couldn’t see a doctor. He had to go back to Nicaragua, where his leg was amputated but it was too late,” says the previous supervisor.

Other employees and activists say that labour and environmental abuses, together with unpaid wages, union suppression and the usage of unlawful chemical substances, have additionally occurred at two different licensed plantations in Costa Rica.

Moises Carmona, a employee at an authorized plantation within the north, claims that as a union member, he isn’t allowed to talk with auditors. “The auditors are paid by the companies and are brought in secretly,” says Carmona. Rainforest Alliance’s web site reveals that plantations are financially responsible for paying the certification our bodies for audits.

Outside one other pineapple plantation, migrant employees informed the Guardian that they’re paid for what they decide and simply employed and fired. “We do not have any security,” says one employee who spoke underneath situation of anonymity. “But in Nicaragua it is worse. Less pay and longer hours. That’s why I’m here.”

In a press release, the Rainforest Alliance says that each one of its licensed plantations are required to conform with strict audits and inspections.

The organisation says its licensed plantations should adhere to 5 “zero-tolerance” certification guidelines, together with “no mistreatment of workers” and “no discrimination”. It additionally prohibits the contracting of short-term employees to eradicate or scale back pay and advantages.









Workers packing fruit at a pineapple farm within the Sarapiqui area of Costa Rica. Photograph: Anthony John Coletti



When violations are discovered, it says certification will be suspended or cancelled.

“We are aware that some certificate holders will try to hide nonconformity during the audits,” says Ruth Rennie, director of requirements and assurance on the Rainforest Alliance. “To avoid this, we rely on unannounced audits and the auditors’ team to identify the nonconformities.”

Yet labour and environmental activists say audits have little impact on many affiliated firms. Henry Picado, the president of Fecon, a number one environmental group in Costa Rica, insists that audits are usually not rigorous sufficient to disclose violations, together with the usage of unlawful agrochemicals and undocumented employees. “The certification organisations do not have the processes in place to find or review problematic activity,” he says.

Didier Leitón, the president of Sitrap, a plantation employees’ union, claims that he has introduced complaints on to Rainforest Alliance’s certification organisations concerning the usage of undocumented labourers and rights violations. “But our reports are simply not taken into account,” says Leitón. He lately posted publicly on Facebook about union suppression, and the usage of undocumented employees at licensed plantations.

“The problem is that auditors only have access to workers and facilities that plantation officials give them access to,” says Eva Carazo, a researcher learning the well being and environmental impacts on plantation communities on the Universidad Estatal a Distancia.

“Workers are either interviewed in front of managers or fear reprisal for revealing poor conditions. The consumer sees the symbol on a piece of fruit but does not know the process behind it.”