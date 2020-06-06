Rainbow rice paper rolls recipe

These are fiddly to begin with, however take your time with them. You can select any number of fillings.

Prep time: 45 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

For the almond butter dipping sauce

5 tbsp almond butter

1 clove of garlic, peeled and chopped

1cm recent ginger, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp sizzling water

For the rolls

8 rice paper wrappers

Fresh mint leaves

Fresh coriander leaves

16 prawns, cooked and peeled

5 gem lettuce leaves, thinly sliced

1 medium carrot, peeled and lower into matchsticks

1 pink bell pepper, deseeded and lower into matchsticks

½ cucumber, deseeded and lower into matchsticks

four radishes, thinly sliced

1 uncooked beetroot, grated

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1 mango, thinly sliced

METHOD

Add all of the dipping sauce components to a blender or meals processor. Blend properly, and add extra sizzling water to skinny if most well-liked. Store in an hermetic container within the fridge for as much as one week. Half fill a big frying pan with chilly water. I like to make use of a frying pan because it’s the proper dimension and depth, however a large bowl works too. Submerge the primary rice paper sheet for 30 seconds or till softened, then place on a humid tea towel, laid out on a clear work floor. Gently easy out the primary wrap right into a circle. Be cautious, as as soon as moist they’re fragile and might break simply. Place a number of mint and coriander leaves in a single layer within the centre of the sheet, leaving area on either side. Add two prawns, dealing with the identical method, then a pile of sliced greens of your selection, and a few mango to the decrease half of the sheet. Fold within the sides and roll as much as enclose the filling. Repeat the method for all eight rolls, protecting your assembled rolls coated with a humid tea towel. These may be ready an hour or two upfront, simply preserve them within the fridge with the damp tea towel after which cling movie excessive in order that they don’t dry out. Serve your rainbow rolls with the almond butter dipping sauce.

Recipe from The Mymuybueno Cookbook by Justine Murphy (Meze Publishing, £25). Order a replica from books.telegraph.co.uk.