rainbod Electric Mountain Bike 26” E-Bike with 36V 8AH/12AH Lithium-Ion Battery for Adults, 21 Speed Shock-Absorbing Mountain Bicycle



Price: $679.99

【Foldable Design】This electric bike can be folded, weighing only 25KG, easy to carry after folding, can be placed in the office, elevator, luggage waiting to prevent theft.

【Featured Material】The electic mountain bike use aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption; The front and rear wheels are double layer aluminum alloy wheel. Light, strong and designed to last. Load capacity of 110kg, good downhill stability.

【Perfect Brake And Gear Shift Systeml】Mountain Bicycle With front and rear disc brakes and 21-speed transmission system, you can choose any speed according to your needs. Maximum speed can reach 22-30km/h. The perfect brakes have brake power failure protection for protect your safety.

【Lithium Battery And High Speed Motorl】The 36V, 8AH Ion lithium battery is removable. The bicycle supports e-bike mode and assisted mode and normal mode. Fast charging takes only 4-6 hours, and can travel 22-28 kilometers on a single charge. 250W high speed brushless gear motor, suitable for long-distance riding.

【Detail Design】The adult bike feature ergonomic and high-quality handrails that are comfortable and non-slip. The bright LED headlamp and horn are equipped for night riding, adjustable seat/arm angle/rod length settings Can effectively alleviate cycling fatigue.