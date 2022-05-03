In the territory of the republic in the afternoon of May 3, at night of 4, in the evening, from 5-8 to time from time to time rain is expected in most regions, hail is possible in some parts.

The wind will be south-western, 3-6 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 6-8 degrees in the afternoon of May 3-4.

In Yerevan, in the afternoon of May 3, at night of May 4, in the evening, from time to time 5-8, rain and thunderstorms are expected. Intensification of the wind during a thunderstorm – 15-18 m / s.