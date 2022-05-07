Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the territory of the republic on May 7, 8-10, 11, 12 from time to time in most regions. Hail is possible in some parts on May 7-12.

No precipitation is expected on the night of May 11.

The wind will be south-eastern, 3-6 m / s, and during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will not change significantly.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the city of Yerevan from time to time on May 7, 8-12. Intensification of the wind during a thunderstorm – 15-18 m / s.

No precipitation is expected on the night of May 11.