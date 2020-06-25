Rail union leader warns of national strike over social distancing fears

A rail union leader is warning of a national strike except the federal government offers “unequivocal assurances” that the social distancing guidelines throughout the transport community will stay at two metres.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association stated the federal government’s personal assessment into the two-metre social distancing steerage clearly states that public transport presents a excessive danger owing to extended indoor contact between a excessive quantity of customers from completely different households.

General secretary Manuel Cortes stated: “I’ll now be consulting our members over balloting for a national strike on public transport.





“We should shield transport staff and the travelling public ought to the Government proceed with this reckless try to chop bodily distancing to at least one metre early subsequent month.

“I urge them to assume once more. As the transport secretary has identified, we now have seen far too many deaths already within the line of obligation.

“Yet it now seems that his phrases are hole because the Tories wish to use these heroic staff as nothing greater than cannon fodder.

“The lives of passengers and our members are being put at risk so that fat cats can accumulate profits.”

