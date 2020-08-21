Raikkonen, Ricciardo expect Vettel to bounce back at Ferrari

During the coronavirus break Vettel was informed by Ferrari his agreement will not be restored for 2021 as the Italian team moved to change the four-time world champ with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

It spells completion of Vettel’s rollercoaster six-year Ferrari stint, which never ever provided that evasive 5th world title that would see him enter the steps of youth hero Michael Schumacher by offering the tifosi another champion to commemorate.

Vettel’s last season at Maranello has actually been a hard one up until now, the German having a hard time to get to grips with an ill-handling SF1000 while Ferrari is not able to stay up to date with the similarity Mercedes andRed Bull

Despite Vettel making his worst start to a season in his 13-year F1 profession, Kimi Raikkonen thinks his previous Ferrari colleague will turn things around.

“I’m sure he’s not very happy about how things are going, but that’s how it is”, Raikkonen said ahead of last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“Ferrari is Ferrari and individuals are looking at those things, for sure theItalians But I question it will impact how he does his task there.

“I think he’s been in the sport long enough to know that sometimes it’s like that and to find a way to turn it around.”

Raikkonen, Ferrari’s last world champ in 2007 who now drives for Alfa Romeo, …