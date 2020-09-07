Raiders willing to bet on Nathan Peterman after Marcus Mariota injury

Nathan Peterman continues to prove he has the best job security in all pro sports.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp with an apparent quarterback controversy on their hands. Las Vegas signed former Tennessee Titans signal caller Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal at the start of the league year, which made him the highest-paid backup in the NFL. Head coach Jon Gruden spoke glowingly of Mariota at the start of training camp, leading many to wonder how long until the 2015 second-overall pick would be starting in place of Derek Carr. As it turns out, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Mariota was officially placed on the injured reserve on Monday after straining his pectoral muscle, which will keep him sidelined for at least three weeks. So, who’s backing up Carr entering their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers? That honor is going to none other than the one and only Nathan Peterman.

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota has been placed on IR. Nathan Peterman is Derek Carr’s backup until he returns. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2020

Further proof that Gruden loves Nathan Peterman

Mariota suffered the pectoral injury during training camp and it severely limited him during drills, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He could move with his feet, but his arm just wasn’t up to…