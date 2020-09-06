Raiders trading versatile rookie Lynn Bowden to Dolphins in odd move

The Las Vegas Raiders made the perplexing decision to trade third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock never cease to amaze NFL fans. When experts suggest they go one way, they opt to go the other, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft. Even so, Gruden shocked us all and ground logic to dust on Saturday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport dropped the bombshell that the team has traded third-round rookie running back/kick returner Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2021 fourth-round pick. And that pick the Raiders received was the very same one they surrendered to Miami for linebacker Raekwon McMillan last week!

Sources: The #Raiders are trading RB/returner Lynn Bowden Jr and a 6th rounder to the #Dolphins in exchange for a 4th round pick, the same pick Miami just got from Vegas. The versatile Bowden was a third-rounder this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

The Raiders shock the football world once again

All in all, these two separate trades can be viewed as one super transaction. Bowden and a sixth-round pick go to Miami, while McMillan and a fifth-rounder go to Las Vegas.

Bowden made a name for himself for being one of the more versatile players in all of…