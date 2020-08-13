Raiders sign former first-round pick to bolster defense

The Las Vegas Raiders included depth to a thin pass-rushing group, including former first-round pick Datone Jones to the lineup.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed protective end Datone Jones on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, including some veteran depth to an unskilled pass-rushing group headlined by Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

Jones, a 2013 first-round pick by the Packers, has actually stopped working to live up to his draft slot, tallying simply 10 profession sacks and bouncing around the league following completion of his novice agreement in GreenBay The Raiders will be his seventh NFL group, although he never ever saw video game action with the Vikings, Lions, or Jaguars.

The #Raiders are signing veteran DL and former first-round pick Datone Jones, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2020

Datone Jones supplies a veteran depth existence on a young Raiders d-line

Jones is possibly most popular for being chosen a pick ahead of All-Pro pass receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a regrettable truth for Packers fans after the UCLA alum tallied simply 9 sacks throughout his 4 years with the group.

He should, nevertheless, bring some depth to the Raidersdefense With the COVID-19 pandemic still a significant issue for NFL groups, having an abundance of depth, a minimum of in training school, can never ever harm. If the Las Vegas training …