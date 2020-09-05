Raiders part ways with former Browns safety Damarious Randall

The Bears trading for Nick Foles makes no sense now by Alicia de Artola

Damarious Randall has actually been cut by the Raiders after finalizing with the group this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders provided their often-mocked secondary a facelift this offseason, utilizing a first-round draft badger Ohio State corner Damon Arnette prior to scooping up Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson in the 4th round.

While veteran safety Damarious Randall most likely believed he was going to make some plays at Allegiant Stadium, Jon Gruden has actually cut that dream brief by providing him his pink slip.

The Raiders notified Randall that he does not suit with their new-look secondary, cutting him a week for the start of the 2020 season. Erik Harris and 2019 first-round choice Johnathan Abram are anticipated to begin at safety provided Randall’s departure.

Damarious Randall was coming off of an up-and-down season with the Browns

Randall was chosen 30th-overall in the preliminary of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, who instantly transformed the former college safety into a cornerback. Randall had his minutes, however his disparity ultimately triggered a trade to theCleveland Browns Randall taped 2.5 sacks and four…