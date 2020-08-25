Raiders honor greats at camp on Monday morning in awesome tribute

The Las Vegas Raiders honored a few of the franchise’s biggest gamers throughout practice on Monday wearing their jerseys at training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders honored their all-time greats from their Oakland and Los Angeles days throughout Monday’s practice, wearing their names and numbers on the group’s practice jerseys.

With the group beginning its inaugural season in Sin City, the relocation is a wonderful nod to the past and a recognition of the franchise’s happy history.

The group shared images of the practice jerseys by means of its authorities Twitter account, with gamers using the jerseys of previous Raiders at their positions. Ken Stabler, Bo Jackson, Gene Upshaw, and Jim Otto were amongst the gamers honored for their contributions to the franchise.

With the Raiders revealing the new Allegiant Stadium and including novice speedster Henry Ruggs to the offense in 2020, fans brand-new and old have every factor to be delighted about the group’s future.

Ownership plainly feels the requirement to endear itself to a brand-new city and brand-new fans, nevertheless, with the group sending a tiny reproduction of the brand-new arena as part of a wonderful season ticket bundle.

After winning 3 Super Bowls and developing themselves as a happy franchise beyond Las Vegas, there will be pressure for head coach Jon Gruden and business to …