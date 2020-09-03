Raiders are excited about Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Wide receiver Zay Jones # 12 of the Oakland Raiders heats up prior to the video game versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver,Colorado The Broncos beat the Raiders 16-15. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Georgia football: Jamie Newman has actually pulled out due to COVID-19 unpredictabilities by Braulio Perez

Georgia football: It’s JT Daniels’ time to shine with Jamie Newman pulling out by John Buhler

The Las Vegas Raiders are excited about 2 experienced receivers.

The now Las Vegas Raiders believed they struck it rich in 2015 in Oakland by finalizingAntonio Brown That ended in catastrophe.

Thus the large getting corps required others to step up. Tight end Darren Waller led the group with 1,145 getting lawns, while receivers Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow both handled to end up with over 600 lawns.

The Raiders did use a first-round pick on Henry Ruggs this year and he ought to be pegged as the confident future primary receiver because offense. But in the meantime, the group is depending on others and Jon Gruden revealed enjoyment about 2 veterans seeking to return on the ideal track.