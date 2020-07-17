



Former Brazil captain Rai received the 1994 World Cup with his nation

Sports and governmental policies are blending like no time before in this nation but in Brazil which is nothing brand new. Romario and Bebeto, typically the strike relationship that terminated the Selecao to beauty at the 1994 World Cup, have each since long gone on to pursue personal careers.

But the person who captained Brazil for that first 3 games of this tournament is possibly even more see active. Rai, the former Sao Paulo and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker, just lately made statements at home regarding calling for typically the resignation regarding president Jair Bolsonaro.

The right-wing government inside Brazil offers attracted serious criticism for his or her handling from the coronavirus problems. Even so, sticking a person’s head over a parapet could be a dangerous proceed.

Rai has observed all the aged lines about how precisely he need to stick to sport. But for the young brother from the great Socrates, a man who else lit upwards two World Cups regarding Brazil and who mentioned Fidel Castro and Che Guevara since his years as a child heroes, which was simply in no way an option.

Rai’s older brother Socrates in action regarding Brazil in the 1982 World Cup

“I grew up in one of the most socially unjust countries in the world and I was brought up in a family that raised me to never consider that a normal thing,” Rai tells Sky Sports.

“That is actually inspires me personally the most. We don’t bother about speaking away because our beliefs and ideas go ahead the same path as the values and suggestions of an extremely important part of community.

“We should never be frightened to have a stand.

“After all, we are in a democratic system and we should fight to keep it that way as well.”

Rai for action for Brazil against Sweden in the World Cup semi-final

That means making use of his tone of voice.

“Sport is one of the most important and influential industries there is,” he gives.

“It has an massive impact inside society, economics and national politics. Football, particularly, is the most well-liked sport on the planet, and because of this, it demonstrates a lot of just what society is usually.

“Freedom of manifestation and deliberating ideas will be the path to make all of us grow being a society, and sports will surely have and must have a very large role in this.

“That happens when we provide players with an education that sparks greater questions about matters that go beyond our activities or personal interests.”

Rai up against Barcelona’s Ronaldo in the course of his period at Paris Saint-Germain

Rai’s personal platform inside Brazil is actually a significant a single thanks to his function as movie director of soccer at Sao Paulo, one of the primary clubs inside Brazil. He is a tale there getting captained the medial side to back-to-back Copa Libertadores triumphs within the early 1990s, scoring in the finals.

“Sao Paulo were the best team in the world back in the ’90s,” states Rai.

If that will sounds like a good exaggeration, it will not.

That Sao Paulo staff, one that incorporated the great Cafu, were global champions 2 times, beating Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona in 1992 and Fabio Capello’s AIR CONDITIONING Milan inside 1993.

Rai obtained both targets in Sao Paulo’s 2-1 win over Barcelona’s so-called ‘Dream Team’ regarding Hristo Stoichkov, Michael Laudrup, Ronald Koeman, Pep Guardiola and the remainder.

He still has loving memories of any line coming from Cruyff themself after that success in Tokyo.

“There was a quote,” he recalls.

“He said: ‘If you’re proceeding to become run over, that better become by a Ferrari.’

“We had a youthful team yet a mature staff so it must have been a good combine. The key was at their peak, there were a lot of technological quality and we had wise players who else complemented the other person.

“We also had a great coach, a great leader, in Tele Santana, who knew how to maximise the team’s potential like no other. He is definitely among the best three coaches of all time.”

Paris Saint-Germain followers celebrate their own former main character Rai

Rai’s accomplishment at Sao Paulo brought to the move to Europe and a five-year stay in Paris Saint-Germain. He received the title within the first time of year alongside George Weah and David Ginola before successful the European Cup Winners’ Cup inside 1996 – still PSG’s only European trophy.

Despite Neymar’s best efforts, he is still the fans’ favourite Brazilian.

“It is an honour,” he says. “It means a lot to me.”

Rai celebrates with team:mates during his time at Paris Saint-Germain

But the call of home took him back to Sao Paulo and it is there, inside Sala Rai – Rai’s Room – at the Morumbi Stadium, that his cherished World Cup winners’ medal is kept.

“My current role as a director is very intense, but in a different way to being a coach,” he explains. “A coach has to live that intensity every single day. My routine as a director can be even more intense and frenetic at times, but not necessarily every day.

“I believe the team has reached its best level at the start of this year. Unfortunately, we had to stop because of the pandemic but we have a great and a great coach, so I am very confident for the future and I believe the fans feel that way too.”

Rai along with new signing Dani Alves in his role as Sao Paulo’s general manager

But Rai’s work with Sao Paulo is just part of the story. He has grander plans beyond football and it is the desire to make a difference in the wider community that drives him or her.

Gol de Letra, the foundation that will he established alongside fellow former Brazil international Leonardo in 1998, is committed to providing opportunities and education for children.

It is work that will he believes is more important than ever right now.

“Gol de Letra’s achievements are down to the hard work of a lot of people that makes the institution what it is and my hope is that it goes far beyond my own existence,” he says.

It is very frustrating to see a world that gets richer and richer, but more and more unequal and unjust each day. Rai

“The biggest goal is to give everyone similar opportunities for education and development, regardless of their social status. I hope that it continues to inspire people.

“It is very frustrating to see a world that gets richer and richer, but more and more unequal and unjust every day. I believe that I am contributing since much as I can to a very small change. But what really needs to change is that will we need great global leaders.

“We need competent, charismatic leaders who can change the course of history.

“We need people who think about the world as a place that needs balance, harmony and sustainability. Leaders who know that, to make it happen, we need less inequality, a lot more value and adore of our friends. Someone so what? about the new.

“What we see right now is very worrying, but my hope is that we are just taking a few steps back right now so that we can find a new way out, a new path.”