Rahul Gandhi May Launch a Podcast to Rival PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Report

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, might begin podcasting quickly as per a report citing a Congress member acquainted with the matter. This podcast can be a counter to the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As of now, the podcast is within the strategy planning stage and there aren’t any dates for when it would go stay. The podcast comes after the social gathering’s social media campaigns throughout the coronavirus lockdown – Speak Up India – turned out to be a “huge hit”.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, the Congress member who requested to keep nameless acknowledged, “Right now, we are at the planning stage and are discussing the finer points with the experts and asking them how to go about it.” The official added that when this podcast goes stay, it is going to be a counter to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat month-to-month radio broadcast. Further, the Congress member acknowledged that the social gathering is exploring different platforms as nicely together with LinkedIn.

Talking in regards to the Speak Up India on-line marketing campaign, the official shared that it was a “huge hit.” During the marketing campaign, greater than 5.7 million social gathering leaders and employees uploaded their messages on varied social media platforms, as per the report.

To recall, Rahul Gandhi began a YouTube channel again in 2017 and has thus far obtained 294,000 subscribers. On the opposite hand, PM Modi’s YouTube channel, which was additionally began in 2017, has over 6.four million subscribers. The former Congress chief can also be behind by way of social media following on Twitter and Facebook.

Details on what the podcast can be about are additionally presently unclear and the frequency of additionally it is unknown. However, extra info on the identical could be anticipated on the approaching weeks. A podcast could be a wonderful means to talk with the general public and attain out to a bigger variety of individuals, so as to inform and share concepts.