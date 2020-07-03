Raheem Sterling targeting FA Cup and Champions League glory with Manchester City | Football News





Raheem Sterling says Manchester City’s season is far from finished

Raheem Sterling desires to finish the growing season on a higher and is targeting FA Cup and Champions League glory with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have seen the Premier League title wrested from their grasp by Liverpool but made a statement on Thursday night by thrashing the new champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with Sterling on the scoresheet against his former club.

It was a fourth win in five matches in every competitions for City because the restart. They have an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal in the future later this month before a second-leg clash with Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League in August, with Guardiola’s team leading 2-1 from the initial game at the Bernabeu in February.

City did the domestic treble last season and Sterling is hoping the team can maintain their momentum and lift another three trophies this campaign, having already retained the League Cup.

Manchester City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from the first leg of their Champions League tie

“It is difficult seeing Liverpool take the title from us, but they have been brilliant all year. They have been fantastic and deserved to win the league,” said Sterling.

“[The Liverpool game] was merely another game, however it was to be able to finish high. In the Premier League we need to win all our games and finish on a high in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“Hopefully we can finish with an FA Cup final and a Champions League final. We are a team that missed out on the Premier League and we have got to go on and try to do our best as we can in all competitions and that is the FA Cup and the Champions League.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola has told England boss Gareth Southgate he’s got an incredible talent on his hands in Phil Foden.

The 20-year-old midfielder produced still another impressive, goal-scoring performance against Liverpool.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tipped Phil Foden for England

Guardiola has no doubt Foden is currently ready to fill the void the imminent departure of David Silva will create and has also tipped him to shine in Southgate’s England side.

“All the managers around the world love to work with good players,” said the Spaniard, who somewhat coached the kind of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi at Barcelona.

“I am a lot more than satisfied with him. It is an incredible reality. It is incredible news for people, for Manchester City, we’ve this player for the following years.

“I don’t want to say anything wrong but Gareth Southgate has an incredible talent for the national team in his hands. I saw many players in my life. I was training with incredible players and Phil will be one of them.”