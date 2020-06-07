Raheem Sterling: Manchester City forward backs Black Lives Matter protests | Football News





Raheem Sterling has spoken out in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the United States

Raheem Sterling has given his backing to the anti-racism protests gripping the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the United States.

Thousands of people took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the UK over the week-end, with protests taking place in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Manchester City and England forward has been integrated in tackling the issue and vows to keep to speak out in the hope it will donate to lasting change.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Sterling said: “I know this may sound a bit cheesy nevertheless the only illness right now could be the racism that people are fighting.

“This is the most critical thing now in time because this is something which is happening for a long time and years. Just just like the pandemic, you want to find a means to fix stop it.

1:23 Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are encouraged by the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death and believe this might be a turning point in the fight for racial equality Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are encouraged by the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death and believe this could be a turning point in the fight for racial equality

“At the same time frame, this is what each one of these protesters are doing. They are trying to look for a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing, and they are fighting for their cause.

“As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way.”

Sterling has previously challenged the British media’s perception of black players and taken a lead in calling out racism in both the domestic and international game.

Last year he counselled fellow professionals against walking off the pitch in the eventuality of racial abuse, and has also referred to as for the establishment of a player-led anti-racism task-force.

0:40 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ‘proud’ that the squad took a knee in support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following death of George Floyd Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ‘proud’ that the squad took a knee in support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd

But Sterling believes it really is now time for the talking to become real change in order to go further in banishing the scourge of racism from sport and wider society for good.

Sterling added: “There’s only so much communities as well as other backgrounds may take – particularly black people.

“It’s been going on for years and years and individuals are tired and people are ready for change.

“This is something that needs more than just talking. We need to actually implement change and highlight the places that do need changes.

“But this is something that I myself will continue to do, and spark these debates and get people in my industry looking at themselves and thinking what they can do to give people an equal chance in this country.”