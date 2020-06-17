Raheem Sterling: Man City star hails ‘massive step’ after players take a knee

Raheem Sterling has hailed players taking a knee before Manchester City’s make an impression on Arsenal as a “massive step” towards social change.

Both sets of players collectively took a knee on the pitch at kick-off showing support towards the Black Lives Matter movement, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United players also making the gesture before the earlier in the day kick-off.

Players also had “Black Lives Matter” printed on the back of the shirts and the England international was delighted the Premier League was able to show solidarity and progress.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not only the headlines

“It was a massive step for the Premier League to allow something like that to happen, it shows we’re going in the right direction,” Sterling told Sky Sports.

“It shows we’re achieving change. It was natural and organic.

“We saw other teams do it. We thought we had to do it as well.”

More follows…