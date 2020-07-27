Raheem Mostert agrees new deal with the San Francisco 49ers | NFL News





Raheem Mostert has actually settled a new agreement with the 49 ers

San Francisco 49 ers running back Raheem Mostert has actually settled his new agreement, his representative revealed on Monday.

Agent Brett Tessler did not disclose the regards to the deal, nevertheless ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out a source as stating that Mostert stays connected to the 49 ers for the next 2 years.

Mostert is due $2.575 m in base pay with a $300,00 0 reward, and can make approximately an extra $2.75 m in bonus offers and rewards, per Schefter.

Mostert’s representation asked for a trade previously this month due to ineffective agreement talks.

“Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers,” Tessler tweeted onMonday “Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him.”

Tessler’s demand recently was to get Mostert’s pay closer to that of colleague TevinColeman Coleman’s $4.55 m base pay stood at almost $2m more than Mostert’s $2.575 m, per OverThe Cap

Mostert led the group with 772 backyards and 8 hurrying goals in the routine season.

Mostert raced for 220 backyards, a franchise postseason record, and scored 4 goals as the 49 ers mauled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in January’s NFC ChampionshipGame The 28- year-old followed that up by hurrying for 58 backyards and one goal in the 49 ers’ 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49 ers’ backfield includes Mostert, Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon. The club traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft choice in April.

