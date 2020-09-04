Rage Against the Machine singer recalls band storming New York Stock Exchange and shutting it down

“The band shut down the New York Stock Exchange, which was the first time that that happened in its 200-year history, in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon,” Morello, 56, recalled to the outlet.

LINKIN PARK ISSUES CEASE-AND-DESIST AFTER TRUMP REELECTION VIDEO USES BAND’S MUSIC

Moore injury up getting apprehended, however prior to that, Morello stated the director advised the band to continue playing no matter what. The band did have consent to the federal actions.

According to Morello, Moore notified the band: “We’ve got a permit to play on the federal steps. We do not have a permit to play on the city streets, but we’re going to be up on the federal steps. But don’t stop playing, no matter what happens.”

The activist explained, “So we’re up there, and when you’re making a video, you’re miming along to the tune. So the CD is on and we’re pretending we’re playing. And placards are strolling back and forth. Mike states, ‘OK, now we’re going to go down of the city walkway’– the unpermitted city walkway. And we continue to play, continue to mime along, and an authorities sergeant comes near me and states, ‘You have actually got to return up on the actions.’ I keep in mind …