

The blast that eliminated Rafik Hariri left a scene of destruction in downtown Beirut





The long-awaited verdict is due in the trial of 4 guys apparently associated with the killing of previous Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri and 21 others in a 2005 battle.

The offenders – believed members of the Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah – were attempted in absentia by an unique tribunal in the Netherlands.

Outrage at the attack in Beirut required Hezbollah’s backer Syria to pull its soldiers out of Lebanon after 29 years.

Hezbollah and Syria’s federal government rejected any participation in the attack.

More than 220 individuals were likewise hurt when a van filled with dynamites exploded as Mr Hariri’s convoy passed along Beirut’s seafront corniche.

The killing was a watershed minute for Lebanon and generated competing alliances that formed Lebanese politics for several years later on.



