Rafik Hariri: Guilty verdict for lead suspect in killing of former Lebanese prime minister

Salim Jamil Ayyash was condemned of being part of the “red cell phone network” included in the preparation of Hariri’s assassination.

The other 3 accuseds, Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi and Hassan Habib Merei, were discovered not guilty at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL)in The Hague The hearing ruled that there was no proof of their participation in the battle.

The unique court was established to attempt the 4 suspects, who were charged with conspiracy to dedicate a terrorist act, deliberate murder, tried deliberate murder, and other associated charges, according to the tribunal site.

The assassination of Hariri was a seismic occasion in Lebanese history. The billionaire statesman was eliminated on February 14, 2005 when a bomb struck his motorcade near the Beirut seafront. The blast ripped apart his armored vehicle and damaged the motorcade, killing 21 other individuals and injuring more than 200 others. Judge David Re stated Hariri’s killing was “undoubtedly a political act”. But he stated there was no proof that Iran- backed group Hezbollah or the Syrian federal government had any participation in the assassination, in spite of both having possible intentions. “Syria and Hezbollah might have had intentions to get rid ofMr Hariri, and some of his political allies. However, there was no proof that Hezbollah management …

