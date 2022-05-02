“The wise leader should at least keep silent, not use such adjectives and use his grace, his intellect to answer to the leadership of Azerbaijan, not to the diplomats and intellectuals of his country,” the former RA Foreign Minister, former Heritage party member, told Aravot.am. President Raffi Hovannisian.

Recently, a statement “The fate of the Artsakh Republic is a national responsibility” was issued, which was joined by a number of former Armenian officials, scholars, historians, cultural figures, including three former foreign ministers – Raffi Hovannisian, Vartan Oskanian and Ara Ayvazian. The statement was made by the first President of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who described it as a “Merciful Manifesto”.

Yesterday, Raffi Hovannisian was also in France Square. He took part in a nationwide disobedience rally organized by opposition forces.

Raffi Hovannisian notes that when joining the statement, he could have made a number of substantive suggestions, as well as criticisms, but in the current situation he considered it more important to publish a general, common point of view than separate thoughts and technical changes.

To the question, what in his opinion was Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s goal, Raffi Hovannisian answered. “I do not want to leave. Everyone, if they want, can stand out and show their greatness, but this is not the time. I feel sorry for him. “

Nelli GRIGORYAN