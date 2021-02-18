Winning just one Grand Slam event in one’s entire career meant a huge career affirmation for any tennis player. However, Rafael Nadal has changed the course of modern-day tennis.

The Australian Open is one of the most significant Grand Slams and every great player has their eyes on the trophy. Between the years 1990 and 1998, about 16 players have won one important tournament each time.

However, since 2004, only 4 men have achieved the 1st ranking. These include Roger Federer for 310 weeks, then Novak Djokovic for 308 weeks, next Rafael Nadal for 209 weeks, and finally Andy Murray for 41 weeks.

Rafael Nadal Stirs Expectations And Concerns

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal have successfully managed to win 57 Slams out of the last 69 Slams. The biggest and ongoing narrative in tennis over the last decade is who out of the 3 will be able to lift the most number of Grand Slams.

Federer is tied at 20 with Rafael Nadal over the French Open while Djokovic is at 17. As a result, every win or loss is noteworthy because they make a huge impact on the narrative, records, and fans worldwide.

Recently Nadal missed the chance of adding another Grand Slam to his prolific career by losing the quarter-finals at the Australian Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the other hand, this was a momentous match in the career of Tsitsipas who overcame 2 consecutive disadvantageous sets and yet beat Nadal to reach the 3rd most important semi-final for the 2nd time in a row.

Nadal is undoubtedly the best clay-court player ever and this Australian title would mean a lot. Unfortunately, he lost this opportunity and has to wait for another year to have his shot.