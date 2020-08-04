Rafa Nadal will not defend US Open title in New York

In a tweet published Tuesday, Nadal stated: “I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.”

More than 155,000 Americans are understood to have actually passed away from the infection, and the death toll is forecasted to reach 173,000 by August 22, according to a new composite projection from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WorldNo 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has actually gathered 19 grand slam songs titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will likewise miss out on the US Open with a knee injury.

The USTA revealed Tuesday that worldNo 1 Novak Djokovic has actually gotten in the males’s songs field for the 2020 Open, set up for August 31-September 13 in New York.