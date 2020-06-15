RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

Image caption



The Suffolk base has more than 8,000 US and British military and civilian personnel





A US Air Force pilot is missing after having a fighter jet crashed into the North Sea.

The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed soon after 0940 BST while on a training mission.

The reason for the crash is currently not known but the US Air Force confirmed just one pilot was on board.

Search and Rescue teams are seeking the aircraft, which is considered to have crashed 74 nautical miles off the East Yorkshire coast.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: “The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside has been sent along side Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

“Following a Mayday broadcast by HM Coastguard, other vessels nearby are heading to the region.”