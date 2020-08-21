Radio station donates hundreds of water bottles to South Portland schools

A Maine radio station has donated hundreds of water bottles to South Portland Public Schools.Rewind 100.9 recently found 500 bottles in storage that are usually given away to fans at events.But this year, they’re going to students as they start a school year with a lot of unknowns.Teachers say the reusable bottles will help keep kids hydrated since water fountains will be turned off.The station also found 100 water bottles from their station WCLZ to donate too.

