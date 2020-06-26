Radio Liberty: Tourist hotspot on Spain’s Costa Brava has secret Cold War past

(CNN) — It’s March 23, 1959. The radio waves crackle and broadcast begins: “Govorit Radio Svoboda” (Говорит Радио Свобода – “This is Radio Liberty speaking…”)

From the other side of the Iron Curtain, the radio broadcasts of US-funded Radio Liberty reached deep inside the Soviet Union. This was an opening line destined to enter Cold War folklore.

What nearly all of those clandestinely tuning in could not possible imagine may be the unlikely location those broadcasts were originating from.

This quiet beach resort of Platja de Pals, Spain , tucked between the Mediterranean Sea and the greenery of pine groves and rice paddies, makes for an unlikely Cold War front line, but this is exactly the role it played for almost half a century.

At this spot, some 150 kilometers north of Barcelona, Catalonia’s rugged Costa Brava opens up in to a large bay lined with a long sandy beach, an ideal location for what was to be perhaps one of the most powerful broadcasting stations on the planet.

Strategic location

In the mid-1950s, and after nearly 2 full decades of international isolation for Francisco Franco’s Spanish dictatorship, the increasing tensions of the Cold War provided the background for a rapprochement between Spain and the United States.

In this new Cold War context, Washington took an interest in Spain’s strategic location. General Franco, himself a staunch anti-communist, was happy to oblige. In a landmark deal, the United States was provided with a string of bases on Spanish soil, while Franco’s dictatorship would see its relations with the West restored.

The setup of Radio Liberty’s broadcast station in Pals was a side effect of the new geostrategic reality.

From 1959 to 2006, this beach was home to 13 massive antennas (the largest of these 168 meters high, or even more than half the size of the Eiffel Tower). This spot was favored not only due to the availability of space — the antennas were laid out in a mile-long line parallel to the shore — but also as it provided direct, unimpeded use of the sea. A physical phenomenon called tropospheric propagation allows for radio waves to travel further over water.

Radio Liberty’s antennas have left but the transmitter remains. Miquel Ros

Beachside broadcast

The Pals station was area of the larger Radio Liberty network that was headquartered in Munich. Content was also stated in West Germany, translated in to the different languages of the Soviet Union, and then delivered to Pals for broadcasting.

At its peak, some 120 people worked at your website, some American, but also many locals. The radio station, though, physically cut off from its environments, was a mysterious off-bounds world. Yet, at the same time, Radio Liberty’s towering antennas, which were brightly illuminated at night, were always a looming presence for the countless holidaymakers flocking to the nearby beaches each summer.

For decades Radio Liberty’s broadcasts were one of the few ways Soviet citizens had to obtain uncensored news from abroad. Even Mikhail Gorbachev, the then president of the Soviet Union, stated that it was Radio Liberty that kept him informed of what was going on throughout the putsch attempt of August 1991, when he was briefly detained at his summer residence in Crimea.

Off the air

However, this historical moment Gorbachev alluded to turned into Radio Liberty’s swan song. With the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Pals facility lost its raison d’etre. It soldiered on through the 1990s, only to finally close down in 2001.

This opened a public debate in what should be finished with the site.

Some suggested making it a museum and preserving at least one of the antennas as a memorial; the others wanted to eliminate it altogether.

The latter group finally prevailed — but only as far as the antennas were concerned.

On March 22, 2006, five years following the final broadcast, the 13 antennas, some 700 tons in all, were brought down in a simultaneous controlled demolition.

With the antennas gone, the territory where they once stood was turned into a nature conservation area.

Decades of disuse

Today, most of the buildings within radio stations station’s perimeter remain in place. Uncared for and subjected to the elements, specially the northerly gales that whip this coast in cold weather, they’re crumbling after nearly two decades of disuse.

The place has acquired the dilapidated aspect that is so familiar to those that have visited other abandoned Cold War sites: the impression of stepping into a time capsule.

This atmosphere inspired Catalan artist Marina Capdevila, who is known for her large-scale murals.

In the summer of 2018 she worked on the roof of Radio Liberty’s main building over a period of 12 days. The result is an eye-catching, colorful, mural painting that covers some 2,000 square meters of surface.

“When I discovered this place I was quickly amazed by its potential, by the possibility of turning these abandoned, decaying, buildings into something beautiful. My partner, who happens to be from the area, had brought a small drone with him and this gave us the idea of doing something that could only be seen from bird’s-eye view,” Capdevila explains. “It was hard work in the middle of the summer; we had to carry lots of paint all the way to the roof. Luckily I had other people helping me.”

One year later, the painting is still there, mostly for the birds to take pleasure from. A last homage to this forgotten Cold War hotspot.