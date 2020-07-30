Radio Host Recalls ‘Bizarre’ Rules For Interviewing Ellen DeGeneres: ‘You Don’t Approach Her, You Don’t Look At Her’

Ellen DeGeneres‘ name is back in the headlines again — and it’ s all due to some presumably ludicrous interview rules provided to a radio station Down Under!

Australian media executive Neil Breen was live on air on Tuesday early morning hosting his radio program, 4BC Breakfast with Neil Breen, when he dropped the bomb on a genuinely ludicrous story about The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s eponymous host from a sit-down they had numerous years earlier.

Recalling a 2013 occasion when the comedienne boiled down to the southern hemisphere continent, Breen exposed some declared “bizarre” pre-interview requirements made by Ellen’s production personnel. The radio officer stated to his audience (listed below):

“When Ellen DeGeneres concerned Australia to do her program in 2013, I was the executive manufacturer of the Today program, so we partnered with them. Originally she was going to cohost the Today program, then she was going to do this, then she was going to do that. The entire thing got thinned down to Ellen DeGeneres would do a sit-down interview.”

From there, he remembered, the program’s manufacturers chose long time speaker and host Richard Wilkins would be the one to speak with the now-62- year-old TELEVISION host. Breen dropped the bomb from there, recollecting about how Ellen’s group presumably called ahead with some really strange rules for handling the A-list superstar:

“Because it’s The Ellen Show, they managed whatever. They managed the interview seats, the lights, how it would work, whatever. The manufacturers called us aside and stated, ‘This is how it’ s going to work here today. Ellen’s going to come to 10: 15, and she’ll be being in this chair. And Richard, you’ll be being in this chair here. Neil, nobody’s to speak toEllen You don’t speak to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t take a look at her. She’ll be available in, she’ll take a seat, she’ll speak to Richard, then Ellen will leave.'”

Oooooooookay!

Breen, who noted he “found the whole thing bizarre,” restated that he could not really inform whether Ellen herself was mean or not … since he never ever got to talk to her! Gotta follow the rules, ya understand?!

The media officer was company in stating he was “not blaming Ellen” for her employee’ needs, however, prior to including:

“I didn’t get to talk to her. I wasn’t allowed to. I don’t know if she’s a nice person or not. I wouldn’t have a clue. But I can tell you, the people who worked with her walked on eggshells the whole time.”

Interesting …

Of course, DeGeneres has actually been getting it from all angles in current months, all starting previously this year when comic Kevin T. Porter began a Twitter thread asking individuals to share stories about “Ellen being mean.” The thread right away went viral with countless replies and evident anecdotes about the starlet’ supposed bad habits. From there, numerous reports have actually because come out detailing supposed misbehaviours made versus the star’s production personnel relating to a hazardous workplace.

And now, this. Obviously, it’s not rather as huge as a few of the allegations formerly imposed versus the host and her production group, however still, when will it end? 2020 has actually drawn for everybody … and Ellen, too!