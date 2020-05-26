Radio Corona, May 27: what digital contact tracing means for privacy

This week on Radio Corona, be part of us for a dialogue about digital contract tracing initiatives with Gideon Lichfield, our editor-in-chief, Danny Weitzner of MIT’s CSAIL, and Bobbie Johnson, a Tech Review Senior Editor. Bobbie is a part of the workforce at TR that has been reporting on contact tracing apps all over the world. Danny has been engaged on a privacy preserving protocol for these apps at MIT referred to as PACT. We might be discussing the significance of those initiatives, digital contact tracing know-how, the way it is perhaps used within the US, and privacy concerns.

The broadcast will occur proper right here on Wednesday, May 27th at 3:30pm ET.