Radical Protester Tells Cops To Commit Suicide

Seattle City Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda posted a reside video on Facebook, understanding it contained vicious anti-Seattle Police Department (SPD) excrement, together with a menace from a chunk of filth within the crowd, bellowing by a bullhorn at cops defending their precinct.

He vomited, “SPD, I need you to do me a favor. Take your guns, put them onto your chins, and pull the trigger,” the person yelled. “I need you to kill yourselves. That’s your only redemption. Go ahead, save us the trouble of tearing you apart and *****ing kill yourselves. Did I stutter? I said, ‘k-k-k-kill yourselves [emphasis mine].’”

The lunatic emphasised, “****ing kill yourselves. It’s the only chance you have to do something good for the world and that’s remove yourselves from it.”

Jason Rantz, for mynorthwest.com, wrote that on the generally violent protests, Councilwoman Mosqueda remarked in regards to the vermin’s threats and advised the gang “The anger you hear is justified.” Did she miss the menace to tear the cops aside, in the event that they didn’t draw their weapons and blow their very own heads off? Did she miss that?

The metropolis’s voters have packed the Seattle City Council with anti-police radical socialists. But, to not be outdone, King County Councilman Girmay Zahilay was additionally there and mentioned, “I’ve seen nothing but peaceful protesters out here.” Apparently, threatening to kill cops is now peaceable. Then, turning himself right into a caricature, he uttered these reassuring phrases to police. “You have declared war on the American people. We do not forgive, we do not forget. Expect us.” Expect us? Another menace?

City Councilman Dan Strauss decried the “weapons of war” on our streets towards our residents. Rantz identified police used no weapons on the demonstrators throughout that protest. However, as Strauss additionally described them, the “peaceful” protesters “threw rocks, bottles and incendiary devices at police, sending two [officers] to the hospital.” Shamefully, city leaders ordered police to retreat away from their precinct. Councilwoman Mosqueda introduced her “demands” on Twitter:

Defund Seattle Police Department Fund Community-Based Health and Safety Don’t Prosecute Protesters

She adopted that up with this oh-so accountable assertion: “The police are rooted in violence against Black people. In order to protect Black lives, this moment calls for investing in and expanding our safety and well-being beyond policing.” Never has the trite idiom “the inmates are running the asylum” match a gaggle of political whackos so effectively.

As Rantz alludes to in his closing, Councilwoman Mosqueda Tweeted a listing of calls for that infers she’s holding hostages. But wait…she is holding hostages. The good residents of Seattle who deserve higher than this metropolis council. Then once more, they’re those who preserve voting for these lunatic leaders. Four of them pictured within the Twitter submit beneath (Seattle City Councilmembers Andrew Lewis, Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss, Teresa Mosqueda, and State Rep. Nicole Macri) adorned the requisite virtue-signaling face masks and nestled amongst the anti-police throng. You know, the throng which incorporates the person with a megaphone who advised cops to kill themselves so the “peaceful protesters” wouldn’t need to do it.

This piece was written by Steve Pomper on June 10, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

