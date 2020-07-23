Radical Democrat Rep. Bobby Rush Accuses President Trump Of Wanting ‘Race War’

Bobby Rush, the radical leftwing Chicago congressman who was a member of the terrorist Black Panther organization, is accusing President Donald Trump of the same thing he tried to do decades ago: Start a race war.

“That’s Trump’s game plan. Trump wants to instigate a race war,” the Illinois racist claimed on SiriusXM Wednesday morning. “So he can rise up and say, ‘I’m the real grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and I’m the President. Reelect me.’ That’s what he’s trying to do.”

First of all, past the childlike grammar and senile sentence construction, the man is barmy. Secondly, for a man who was part of a racist terrorist group who murdered people only because they were white to then vilify a president who is sending federal agents into cities to protect black people from the likes of Bobby Rush and his ilk is the ultimate in hypocritical irony.

Bobby Rush misses more votes in Congress than just about anyone, owes a fortune in back taxes (his Congressional wages are garnished because of it). His district is a disaster & he won reelection in 2018 with 73%. If you want to know why Chicago is a killing field, there you go. https://t.co/3X5ZOMqwMe — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 22, 2020

“We don’t need federal agents, we need federal aid,” said Rush. “Send some money to create jobs, that will do more to curtail outrage and violence in Chicago than any federal troops or federal agents could possibly do. Send aid, don’t send federal agents.” Poor socialist Bobby, still under the Bolshevik illusion that government creates jobs. So there he is, with his hand out begging for cash from the same government he says is akin to the Ku Klux Klan. But, Chicago elected him. Thus these days, Chicago is getting what they deserve.

Rush also has no love for police. Given, when as a Panther he tried to kill them, this is not exactly a surprise. “The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police is the most rabid, racist body of criminal lawlessness by police in the land. It stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ku Klux Klan then and the Ku Klux Klan now,” Rush told Politico. Rush said the Chicago FOP and the KKK “are like kissing, hugging and law-breaking cousins.” Bobby, get a new shtick. The Klan stuff is getting real old.

In other loony racist news, ESPN figure and vicious bigot Jemele Hill recently said, “If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room,” she tweeted on Sunday.

If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2020

She was joined by, of course, Washington Post writer Karen Attiah: “Voting for Trump is a choice to aid and abet racism and white supremacy. And yes, some minorities can (and do) reinforce systemic white supremacy.” Good to know Karen, thanks.

Not to be left, far left, out of the delusional fun, CNN personality Keith Boykin tweeted, “If you’re mad at Jemele Hill for calling you a racist but you’re not mad at Donald Trump for actually being a racist, then you just prove her point that Trump supporters are racists.”

For her mental illness Hill is being showered with goodies by Disney. They have hired her for big bucks to do a Colin Kaepernick hagiography: “I have always known Colin is on the right side of history and this is an opportunity to make sure history continues to always reflect that. Colin’s vision for this collaboration isn’t just about content, but empowerment. He was adamant that his work be surrounded by black and brown voices. It also was important for me to use my influence to elevate these voices. I am truly grateful.”

Conservatives shot back. “We won’t be intimidated by your bigotry. Casting generalized judgment upon a vast group of people, without regard to real evidence or the actual character of individuals, is pure prejudice. Hence, you’re a bigot @jemelehill,” pro-Trump PAC America First rep Steve Cortes tweeted.

We won’t be intimidated by your bigotry. Casting generalized judgement upon a vast group of people, without regard to real evidence or the actual character of individuals, is pure prejudice. Hence, you’re a bigot @jemelehill https://t.co/4GNx1Z6HrQ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 19, 2020

But as long as Disney sponsors her racism there will be those who will buy it. Lenin said, “Capitalism will sell us the rope we will hang them with.” Surprisingly, capitalist Disney seems to agree with him.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 22, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Chicago cops punch 18-year-old black protester in the face, knock out her teeth at riot over Christopher Columbus statue

Seattle police officer pens viral open letter on how radical protesters have ‘broken’ him: ‘You have not earned my duty and dedication’

Pelosi threatens to use smoke to forcibly remove President Trump from the White House

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.