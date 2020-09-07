Radical 1619 Project Slammed By President Trump

Radical black groups like Black Lives Matter have embraced the ahistorical and factually ridiculous 1619 Project, as have the school districts of Chicago and D.C.

The theory claims that 1619, not 1776, is the real starting point of America, as that is the date African slaves arrived in Virginia — and that everything after that year in America should be viewed through that loony kaleidoscope. The Pulitzer Center invented a biased and Bolshevik school curriculum based on the project, and President Trump responded to a tweet stating that California would be using it.

President Trump Slams 1619 Project

“Department of Education is looking at this,” President Trump said. “If so, they will not be funded!”

The president has fought the culture wars with great gusto because he understands what the Left is trying to do to the country through cultural indoctrination. He also understands the political benefits of opposing the far-left, as a majority of Americans, even the center-left, do not support the mendacity of hard-left and Democrat agitprop. The president has been adamant on cultural issues, much to the delight of his base and swing…