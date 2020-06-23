Rad Power Bikes’ latest model, the RadMission, is its slimmest and cheapest electric bike yet

Rad Power Bikes, among the top electric bike manufacturers in the US, is out with a fresh slimmed- and stripped-down city commuter called the RadMission Electric Metro Bike. This bike is no frills, with a single-speed drivetrain, a torquey 500W geared hub motor, and a battery that’s somehow smaller than Rad Power Bikes’ regular packs but just as powerful.

But the real shocker is the price. The Seattle-based company, which is known for its value-based prices, is offering the RadMission at an introductory price of $999 — its cheapest model yet. That’s about $500 less than the majority of Rad Power Bikes’ lineup. (No word yet on which the regular, non-introductory price will be.)

the real shocker is the price

That will surely help attract anyone emerging bleary-eyed from their coronavirus lockdown prepared to get back to some semblance of normalcy, while also playing it safe and cautious. Public transit is creating a comeback — but slowly. Cars are quickly likely to become an unsustainable choice for most places. And lots of people are understandably wary about squeezing onto a train or bus. A bike — and specially an electric bike — has swiftly become a must-have for anyone surviving in a city or suburban community.



Grid View













Rad Power Bikes co-founders Mike Radenbaugh and Ty Collins have already been working constantly to keep up with spiking demand, rolling out a number of new and refreshed models in the first half of 2020, like the RadRunner Plus, upgraded RadRover, and totally revamped RadWagon cargo bike.

The RadMission is meant to pay tribute to the “no-frills bike culture” Collins and Radenbaugh saw growing up in San Francisco’s Mission District inside their mid-20s.

“I’m really hoping that this is the first ebike for people who are just waking up to the fact that they don’t need a car to survive anymore,” Radenbaugh said in a post. “Bikes like these can get you from Point A to Point B, cut down on emissions, save money on gas, and ultimately change the entire transportation game.”

“I’m really hoping that this is the first ebike for people who are just waking up to the fact that they don’t need a car to survive anymore”

When it comes to electric bikes, weight is a significant obstacle for most people, especially city residents. The idea of lugging a 70-80 pound beast up several flights of stairs is untenable to many apartment dweller. The RadMission seeks to deal with this pain point, clocking in at under 50lbs, or around 15lbs lighter than the company’s standard e-bike weight.

Obviously, that’s still greater than a standard, analog bike. And the RadMission is still heavier — and higher priced — than budget e-bike brands like Swagtron. It’s also never as powerful as Rad Power Bikes’ other models, rocking a 500W motor when compared with the 750W versions available on the company’s RadRover and RadRunner.

Cheaper and lighter, but also perhaps a bit pokier, especially when attacking hills? Tough to say. The bike’s 500W is plenty of power for newbies, but not enough for experienced riders or those that crave speed. We’ll desire a few days in the saddle to know for certain.

The RadMission is maybe not an e-bike designed specifically to haul cargo or kids (the total carrying capacity is 275lbs). It’s also not supposed to seem like your grandma’s e-bike. Since a large segment of e-bike shoppers are older adults or people who have knee sensitivities, you get plenty of low-step, fat-tire variants. This is targeted at millennial commuters who would be happy with the minimum in specs and still want to look good while slashing down a city street.

A Class-2 e-bike with a top speed of 20 mph, the RadMission includes a twist throttle on the riser-style handlebars that is sure in the future in handy when beginning with a dead stop. The powertrain offers four degrees of assist. The frame will come in two sizes, a high-step with a 31-inch standover height, and a mid-step 28-inch standover height. Narrower tires are meant to offer less rolling resistance while providing the reliable feel of a commuter bike.

It’s encouraging to see Rad Power Bikes continue to expand its lineup by offering more affordable models rather than targeting the over-serviced luxury segment. The undeniable fact that the company still feels compelled release a a new bike that’s cheaper than its already affordable lineup is a testament to Rad Power Bikes’ commitment to getting more individuals to take the plunge and go electric.