Shares of company innovation business Rackspace tanked on Wednesday following a going public, much like they performed in 2008 after a previous IPO.

Rackspace shares tipped over 20% to $1617, a comparable efficiency to their first day of trading 12 years earlier.

Similar to how the country’s economy was reeling from the Great Recession when Rackspace initially went public, business world is now suffering in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still Rackspace CEO Kevin Jones was favorable throughout a discussion with Fortune on Wednesday, calling his business’s public launching, which raised $700 million, “one of the largest tech IPOs of the year.” That would consist of the IPOs of company software application business ZoomIn fo (which raised almost $1 billion) and online used-car seller Vroom (which raised about $468 million).

“Today’s Day One,” Jones stated.

In 2016, private-equity company Apollo Global Management took Rackspace personal in an offer worth $4.3 billion. That leveraged buyout saddled Rackspace with substantial financial obligation (the business’s overall debt has to do with $3.9 billion), Jones discussed. Rackspace prepares to utilize part of the $700 million raised …

