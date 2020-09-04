Racist graffiti painted on home in Stuart, Iowa

Authorities in Stuart stated they are examining after racist graffiti appeared on a townhouse.Diamond Littlejohn stated she found a racial slur spray-painted on the back of her home in letters more than 2 feet high. Littlejohn moved her household to Stuart from Chicago last January and stated she never ever had issues with next-door neighbors or anybody in town.Now, she is worried for her security and the security of her kids.“At this point I am kind of clueless as to what happened and what was the motive,” she stated. “It makes me not want to come outside anymore. It kind makes me feel like I’m not welcome in the neighborhood.” The Stuart Police Department and Adair County Sheriff’s Department are examining the graffiti.Stuart authorities Chief David Reha stated he wishes to discover criminal accountable. “It’s uncalled for, obviously,” Reha stated. “It’s not our community at all. This isn’t how people are here. If somebody feels that they can do that to somebody else’s property … it’s not fair. They are going to get punished if we find them.”Reha stated he has actually not gotten a report of a racist criminal offense in 12 years.He assisted scrubbed the graffiti off, however the summary of the letters is still noticeable on the home’s siding. “This isn’t fair (and) isn’t OK,” Reha stated. “Obviously, someone understands …

Source link