Racist comments on Facebook group used by French police to be investigated | France

French prosecutors are investigating racist, sexist and different offensive comments allegedly left by serving members of the police and gendarmerie on a personal Facebook group.

Christophe Castaner, the interior minister, has ordered an inquiry after the comments have been leaked to a information web site, heightening tensions between the nation’s regulation and order forces and protesters.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations have grown in energy in France during the last week. They have targeted on the dying of Adama Traoré, 24, who suffocated 4 years in the past whereas being detained by the police, in circumstances which have drawn comparisons with the dying of George Floyd that has sparked unrest in America.

On Saturday, an estimated 23,000 folks, in accordance to official figures, demonstrated in assist of the BLM motion throughout France in defiance of a coronavirus ban on public conferences of greater than 10 folks.

The public prosecutor’s workplace is investigating a personal Facebook group, which has 7,240 members, most of them serving police or gendarmes, for “insults of a racist nature” and “public provocation of racial hatred”.

The website StreetPress, which says it presents “open, aware and engaged” journalism, printed the comments after reporting it had infiltrated the FB group: TN Rabiot Police Officiel.

The group, which describes itself as being for “information on the questions of public security and the reality of the work and missions of law and order forces”, was created by a police officer and his civilian accomplice in 2015. Members should give their police or gendarme identification numbers and the yr they graduated into the forces, in addition to some examples of “police slang” as verification to be part of, StreetPress stated.

Screenshots of the group’s web page printed by StreetPress confirmed comments that have been racist, mocked the deaths or accidents of members of the general public sustained involved with the police, or have been sexist and homophobic.

In one remark posted on the police group’s FB web page after an illustration organised by Traoré’s household final week, which attracted 20,000 folks, one member wrote: “It was rather like an oil tanker had sunk,” referring to the color of the protesters.

When Camélia Jordana, a French singer and actor and the granddaughter of Algerian migrants, appeared on tv and stated: “There are thousands of people who don’t feel safe faced with a cop, and I’m one of them,” Castaner dismissed her comments as “lying and shameful” and stated they need to be “unequivocally deplored. The police called for Jordana to be charged with hate speech.

Meanwhile, StreetPress took screenshots of the police group’s Facebook page where the attack on Jordana was vitriolic and vulgar, with one member threatening to defecate on her face and another writing: “She should have stayed on the street, the whore.”

After a motorcyclist was significantly injured after hitting a police automotive door, inflicting unrest within the Paris banlieue, one member wrote: “I am a car door”, echoing the “Je suis Charlie” solidarity slogan after the 2015 Paris terrorist assault on the satirical journal Charlie Hebdo.

Some group members tried to rein of their colleagues, however met with a backlash. “You’ll be the first to complain if someone outside makes a screenshot and sends it to whoever. You’re giving them a stick with which to beat you, sometimes. As if we don’t have enough worries,” one feminine group member wrote.

The response from one other was: “A pseudo colleague who turns up to defend these filthy whores … we don’t need wimps in the force”.

Last week Castaner had promised that “every fault, every excess, every word, including racist expressions” attributed to police “will be the object of an inquiry, a decision and punishment”.

Frédéric Lagache, a consultant of the nationwide police union Alliance, told Le Monde: “Police officers are not above the law. Everyone must take responsibility for their words and those who say things that are illegal, will be punished. We cannot defend the indefensible. But there must be one law for all: those who vilify us must also be punished.”