Racist Black Reporter Tangles With Trump

Taxpayer-funded PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, who recently said there is “no evidence” for President Trump’s claim that anarchists were active in the violent riots that occurred across the nation (despite massive evidence to the contrary) is in hot water again.

This time for ignoring the economic importance of Friday’s surprisingly good job numbers and instead concentrating on only a racial aspect that fits her radical socialist narrative.

As we’ve asked before in this space, who’s paying for her to spread bigotry, ignorance, and to lie about the president? You are.

During the Friday press conference, Alcindor attemptedto ask the president questions as that he was signing a bill that lifted Paycheck Protection Program restrictions. “Mr. President, why don’t you have a plan to address systemic racism?” Alcindor asked.

Her question had nothing at all to do with the subject accessible and her premise, that there’s systemic racism in America, is a false one.

Trump justifiably ignored her bait but spoke to the larger issue: “By the way, what’s happened to our country — and what you now see is the greatest thing that could happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for the Asian-American, for Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything.” Then Alcindor returned to her script.

“What is your plan,” she said as she interrupted the president.

“And our country is so strong, that’s what my plan is,” the president said, referencing her question. “We have the strongest economy in the world…we had the strongest economy anywhere in the world and now we’re gonna have an economy that’s even stronger.”

Alcindor responded, “Black unemployment went up .1 percent… How is that a victory?”

“You are something,” Trump shot right back. And there, right there, could be the crux of her racism. To Alcindor and those like her, America as a whole doesn’t matter. What matters are their own narrow parochial interests. Not to say .1% could possibly be merely a statistical anomaly.

If we turned this around and we heard a reporter obsessing on unemployment numbers for America’s white citizenry, eyebrows could be raised and the scent of bigotry would pervade the air. But a PBS reporter can do a similar thing and certain quarters will praise her.

This showcases the racism that runs through the heart of the Left.

Non-delusional members of the press were not kind to Alcindor: “I can’t speak for everyone, but I think most people are happy because the prediction was 20% unemployment and we actually got a small reduction, to 13.3% from 14.7%, along with 2.5m new jobs, and because this is much, much better than the alternative,” said National Review editor Charles C.W. Cooke.

A side note: National Review may be regaining its bearings after having a medium term anti-Trump crusade. It will be a welcome comeback for what used to be the very best conservative journal in the world.

I can’t speak for everyone, but I think many people are happy since the prediction was 20% unemployment and we actually got a small reduction, to 13.3% from 14.7%, along with 2.5m new jobs, and because this really is much, a lot better than the alternative. https://t.co/0DG1Bb4xAP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 5, 2020

“No. It wasn’t, [a crucial question]” The Post Millenial staff writer Chad Felix tweeted to Alcindor. “It was intentionally obtuse made to validate your furry friend narrative, and apparent sole purpose as a ‘journalist.’

You know very well that kind of micro-breakdown is meaningless and only serves to perpetuate hatred. You *want* to find something. Always.” We can get more racist idiocy from Yamiche Alcindor. It is her stock-in-trade as a reporter.

This piece was compiled by David Kamioner on June 6, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

