Racism endemic in technology industry? Language changes take effect

The massive and global outcry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has already established some significant repercussions that continue to resound around the world. In the city of Bristol, UK (the home city of TechHQ), there were multiple demonstrations of support for the BLM movement, with one demo culminating in the forced removal by protestors of a prominent statue of historic local slave trader, Edward Colston.

Everywhere in the entire world, communities are rising around both show their disgust at the death of an individual, but more importantly to state their outrage at the procedure — for a lot of hundreds of years — of whole sections of the world’s citizenry by white people.

Many areas of the technology world are responding, too, with multiple projects spending so much time to remove nomenclature in their products, services, and applications that use discriminatory language, or language that reflects discrimination by implication.

Contributors to the ZFS project have, for example, placed successful pull requests to “remove unnecessary references to slavery” in the file system’s code, removing all references to the word “slave”, and replacing it with “deps” for dependencies for the duration of. GitHub has moved to rename code “Master” branches as “Main”, the concept of which got an answer form GitHub CEO Nat Friedman via Twitter, that stated, “It’s a great idea and we are already working on this!”

Technology companies have moved to prevent work on facial recognition technologies due to concerns about potential misuse of code to result in social injustices based on racial or political grounds, with AWS suspending work on facial recognition for a year, and IBM abandoning all ongoing work completely.

In a similar vein, Facebook and Google among others have announced large monetary commitments in projects designed to reduce racial bias and discrimination.

As professionals involved in technology businesses each day, most readers of this site will be aware that the technology industry as a whole massively under-represents individuals of color, with white, middle-class males definitely the dominating the demographics of the workforce. As a cross-section of society, the industry is obviously not alone in exhibiting this bias, and the event in Minneapolis and its own effects have at least delivered to the fore some of the prevailing issues surrounding race in our industry at all levels, in both business and in tech communities.

The question remains as to whether a change in nomenclature could be regarded much less a positive move (which is probably irrefutable), but an effective one? Certainly, when taken alone, the use of different terms will clearly have little effect. But hopefully it represents a willingness for positive action, and demonstrates an improved awareness of the difficulties that simply pass the white majority by, in many cases. But do we as technology professionals need to do greatly more?

While shows of an even more mindful etiquette in utilization of language indicate some change, do they herald an even more significant change in hiring policies in the future? Will there be more in positive support for discriminated-against groups in general (one thinks of the lack of accessibility features in much software)? There are so many areas of technology practice which will need to be examined, many hope that moves like the ones mentioned above, and similar, are simply the start of a more substantial awareness of the realities of racial along with other forms of discrimination seemingly alive and well in our little corner of the entire world.

Awareness of problems is the first faltering step, but one which has to be combined with a sea-change in practice. While naming IDE disk configurations as Master and Slave might have seemed trivial during the time, such boldly-stated language perhaps was, and might still be, representative of more ingrained attitudes at all levels in our industry.

Whether or maybe not decisions taken in yesteryear were meant as racial slurs remains moot. A larger question is, are we overdue for much more positive, actionable change?