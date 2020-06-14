Racism campaigners call for police watchdog to be abolished | UK news

Black families in the UK whose nearest and dearest have died in incidents involving the police have called for the abolition of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates the police, and the immediate suspension of officers involved in deaths as part of a fresh plan to address systemic racism and unlawful killings.

The United Families & Friends Campaign (UFFC), who support family members of the who have died following police incidents, has drawn up an eight-point plan calling for fundamental changes to the way in which deaths relating to the police are dealt with. A disproportionately large number of these deaths involving the police are black and the UFFC say that a deep failing to successfully prosecute police sends the message that the state can act with impunity.

The call for sweeping changes comes as Black Lives Matter protests are taking place all over the globe after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in the US.

The key demands of the UFFC are:

The abolition of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which it self replaced the last police investigatory human body, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, and replacing it with a “truly” independent body that can conduct robust and transparent investigations into police involved with deaths.

Immediate suspension of officers involved with deaths until investigations are completed.

Full disclosure of details about deaths to families.

Automatic prosecution of police if an inquest returns a verdict of “unlawful killing” at the hands of the police, even though the officer involved has since retired, and implementation of police body cameras and cameras in all police vehicles.



Immediately after my mum was shot she said she couldn’t breathe. Lee Lawrence



Lee Lawrence, the son of Cherry Groce, who was simply shot by police in 1985 within a bungled raid and left paralysed from the waist down, told the Guardian: “Watching the death of George Floyd brought back everything to me in terms of what I witnessed when the police shot my mum. What stood out for me was when he said he couldn’t breathe. Immediately after my mum was shot she said she couldn’t breathe, she couldn’t feel her legs, she thought she was going to die.”

The incident triggered rioting in Brixton, south London, where Groce lived. NLawrence is establishing a memorial for his mother, who died in 2011, close to her home. . “The way I saw George Floyd on the film was the same way I saw my mum, on the floor, helpless and with an officer kneeling over her. It brought up a lot of feelings and emotions for me and a sadness that we are still witnessing and dealing with these things today.”

He said that although campaigners had secured some changes in policing they were “not enough to eradicate racism, injustice, police brutality and abuse of power”.

Pam Duggan, the caretaker of Mark Duggan, whose fatal shooting by police in August 2011, triggered riots around the world, told the Guardian: “I believe the police are always racist. They continue killing people and getting away with it. I cried when I saw what happened to George Floyd. It brought back every thing about what happened to my son.

“It made me think how Mark must have felt just before he was shot dead with all those police pursuing him. Every time the police kill someone it’s mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers who have lost their loved one who sit and cry. The police must stop doing this to people.”

Deborah Coles, the director of the charity Inquest, said: “There is a long list of black people who have died in police custody. These deaths are synonymous with state violence, structural racism, injustice and impunity. Families face systemic delay, denial and obfuscation as they live with the pain and trauma of these loved ones’ lives being disposable with no one being held to account.’

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Every death in police custody or death following police contact can have a tragic and lifelong effect on the family and friends of the who have died. It may also have a lasting effect on those involved with their detention. All such deaths need a mandatory referral to the IOPC so an independent report on the circumstances can be undertaken.

“It is critical that individuals thoroughly examine the circumstances of each case to make sure that those involved are held accountable, and importantly to identify if there are lessons to be learned to help prevent future deaths.

“The IOPC is independent of the police, government and interest groups and we make our decisions impartially, based on evidence. By law, our director general can’t ever been employed by for the police. Also none of our executive team, regional directors or our director for Wales have worked for the police.