Racism and equality books see high demand

As protests about racism and equality carry on, many people are seeking ways to educate themselves on the topic.

Beth Black, the master of The Bookworm, firmly believes “readers are leaders and the more you read the more you know.”

Across the country and right here in Omaha, folks are trying to educate themselves on race.

“The calls and the conversations revolve around a specific book,” Beth said. “Lately, it’s been the title ‘White Fragility’ that’s the biggest book. Another one is ‘How to be an Antiracist’.”

While she thinks these kind of conversations are long overdue, Beth is happy folks are at least starting now.

“It is about time, but we’re fighting the same fight. And I feel sorry for the people that we are fighting for and with because they have been fighting it even longer. And they have a bigger hurdle than I do,” Beth said.

Nora Stibbs has been working at The Bookworm for five years as a bookseller.

“I recommend titles and I work mainly back in children’s,” Stibbs said.

In her time here, she’s never seen this large of a pursuit in books about race and racism.

“Especially now with the current events, it’s so so important,” Stibbs said. “And I see all types of people coming in and asking for books like this.”

A positive sign but it makes some books harder in the future by.

“Nationally everybody wants them. Publishers are out, the distribution warehouses are out. But, they’re reprinting as fast as they can,” Beth Black said.

Reprinting to continue the conversation started by a man with a dream so many years ago.

“We don’t remember to think of everyone else and how fragile the world is, especially right now,” Nancy Rips, a bookseller and author, said. “And hopefully with books like this, the world will change.”

If you can’t look for a copy but nonetheless want to discover more, the Malcolm X Center offers educational tours.