Racing Style Mesh Gaming Chair, Adjustable Height High-Back PU Computer Office Chair with Headrest Executive Desk Chair (Black, Green)



Price: $84.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 21:42:14 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Do you have an office job and have to spend half of your day sitting down on a chair?



We are very concerned about your feeling and health



The soft foam seat provides perfect comfort and allowing you to sit in the chair comfortably for longer periods of time compared to traditional chairs, offers great comfort suitable for your work, or study whether at office or home.

What you can get from this Computer Desk Chair?



This desk gaming chair will fully support your spine and allow for perfect posture to ensure you a pain-free day for long hour sitting.



Headrest for support of head to effectively protect your neck. This seat height adjustable means you could quickly find a position that makes your back feel the most comfortable.

Why did you choose this Racing Style PU Leather Gaming Office Chair?



Racing style ergonomic High-back office gaming chair to work, relax and sit comfortably for long sessions of gaming and working.



This adjustable office gaming chair has good ventilation and will not deform after long-term use. It is made from the highest quality materials; including a soft cushion seat, stable armrest, premium and skin-friendly PU mesh backrest and nylon wheels that allow you to move easily across the office floor.

🎉 HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Thick padded seat cushion made of high density foam. Heavy-duty chair base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility. And provides comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions and long workdays or climbing to the top of the leaderboards.

🎊 COMPUTER RACING CHAIR: A race car style chair upholstered in contrasting colored upholstery for an aggressive style and cool feel. Smooth PU leather and mesh design is perfect for HOT SUMMER.

💐 ADJUSTABLE OFFICE CHAIR: Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, easy lock-tilt adjustment with recline angle adjuster, relieve tired feeling and pressure during long gaming or working.

💫 MONTHS WARRANTY: Your satisfaction matters and this is why we make sure that each chair is flawlessly made just for you. We provide free replacement or money back guarantee for any quality problem within 30 days. Free replacements for damage parts and missing parts within 12 months after purchasing.