Racing resumes: IndyCar season begins live on Sky Sports F1







Real-life racing will return to Sky Sports F1 this weekend as IndyCar start their delayed season with a full day of motion on the Texas Motor Speedway.

Nearly three months after the deliberate season opener in St. Petersburg was postponed amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar’s return in Texas will see observe, qualifying and the race happen on the identical day in a revised condensed weekend schedule for this yr.

All periods are live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

The behind-closed-doors occasion, the Genesys 300, includes a 24-car subject and can mark the debut of McLaren’s new full-time entry beneath Arrow McLaren SP.

Coverage begins at 6.30pm-8pm with Practice, earlier than Qualifying begins at 10pm.

The race present is Sunday morning UK time at 1am, with 200 laps of the well-known Texas oval.

What’s the newest in IndyCar?

Josef Newgarden is the collection’ defending champion and will probably be going for a 3rd crown in 4 seasons with Team Penske. Newgarden additionally received final yr’s Texan race.

The weekend additionally makes the debut for the Red Bull-designed Aeroscreen on the 2020 IndyCars, the canopy-style machine aimed toward enhancing cockpit security for drivers.

Like F1, IndyCar turned to the digital world to fill the racing void of latest months with their iRacing problem proving standard and that includes a lot of the championship’s drivers.

Watch the second that prompted large controversy in IndyCar's iRacing Challenge at digital Indianapolis as Simon Pagenaud collided with race chief Lando Norris.

IndyCar president Jay Frye mentioned of the collection’ return: “We’ve worked closely with Eddie Gossage [circuit president], the entire TMS team and public health officials on a plan of action that will ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world.”

IndyCar has scheduled a revised 14-round season for 2020, with the showpiece Indy 500 moved to August 23. The calendar options three double headers, with all occasions operating to a single day.

The revised 2020 IndyCar schedule

July 6: Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway

July 4: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

July 11: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1, Road America

July 12: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2, Road America

July 17: Iowa Speedway Race 1, Iowa Speedway

July 18: Iowa 300, Iowa Speedway

August 9: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

August 23: Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

August 30: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

September 13: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway

September 19: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

September 20: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

October 3: IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

October 25: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg avenue course

