Racing Point “not surprised” by strong Perez F1 return

Szafnauer is likewise positive that the Silverstone group can reveal a much more powerful race efficiency in the Spanish GP than it has lately, having frequently had a hard time to support its certifying rate on Sundays.

After being missing from both Silverstone occasions Perez was passed fit to race in Barcelona, where he certified 4th, a location ahead of colleague Lance Stroll.

“No, I’m not really surprised,” stated Szafnauer when inquired about the Mexican’s kind. “He felt well in himself for almost the entire time.

“I think he had a headache one day. And he couldn’t understand why he wasn’t in the race car last race for example, because he was even exercising in his apartment while he was quarantining. So he was keeping fit, and felt great.

“I don’t want to call him asymptomatic, but it was pretty close, because he only had the headache symptoms for one day. And I don’t know, if he didn’t have the virus, would he have had the headache that day anyway?

“But I’m not surprised. He was feeling well himself, and you got to remember too that the drivers drive this track so often. They know it like the back of their hand.”

Read Also:

After having a hard time for constant race rate at previous occasions Racing Point decided to concentrate on tire work for Sunday for the majority of the Barcelona weekend, and the automobiles …