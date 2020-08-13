Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari

One of the frustrating technical distinctions in between the groups throughout the very first race weekend at Silverstone was the downforce levels, with Ferrari and Racing Point at the either end of that spectrum.

This was not just a sign of where both groups remain in regards to their advancement schedule, it likewise shone a light on the distinction in efficiency from the Ferrari and Mercedes power systems. Racing Point was still able to top the speed trap figures throughout the race, despite the fact that it was bring substantially more wing.

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing information British GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola Racing Point RP20 rear wing information British GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For the 2nd race at Silverstone, Racing Point presented a brand-new wing (listed below)– while no place near as severe as a few of its competitors, it focused the majority of its attention on drag decrease.

Racing Point RP20 rear wing, 70 th Anniversary GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The spoon-shaped mainplane has a deep main area that will assist to keep downforce and balance, while the height decrease in the external areas will minimize the total downforce that’s possible. The shallower outboard area likewise softens the vortex that’s produced, as the pressure gradients clash at the wing pointer, decreasing the drag that’s produced.

Red Bull vs.